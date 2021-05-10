Pemex in trouble; delays payments to certain private oil companies

(Bloomberg) – Petróleos Mexicanos is racking up millions of dollars in late payments to oil companies as it struggles to generate cash amid skyrocketing debt and weaker crude sales.

While Pemex has always tried to stretch its cash by delaying payments to contractors, people with knowledge of the situation say it is now also postponing reimbursements to some associated companies in order to postpone spending the meager money. Some private oil companies in Mexico sell their barrels to Pemex to mix with their own hydrocarbons for export because they lack the infrastructure and scale to sell the crude on their own, said the people, who declined to be identified.

The Mexican state oil company owed approximately US $ 60 million as of April 30 for crude oil and natural gas to the Egyptian company Cheiron Petroleum Corp., and about US $ 4 million as of April 16 to Hokchi Energy, a Mexican subsidiary of Argentina’s Pan American Energy. LLC, as well as undisclosed amounts to Wintershall Dea GmbH, according to people with knowledge of the situation, and company documents seen by Bloomberg.

Pemex’s payment problems highlight the deterioration in the state of its finances after more than a decade and a half of falling production due to underinvestment. It has had negative free cash flow every year since 2007, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and has racked up $ 113.9 billion in debt, far more than its peers of similar or larger size.

To be sure, Pemex bonds are rising amid a recovery in the oil market, signaling growing confidence in the company’s finances as crude prices rise. The state company has never defaulted on its debt. While deferred payments are not unusual among state-owned producers in Latin America, delaying reimbursement to partners could erode confidence, making the producer’s recovery even more difficult, Francisco Monaldi, a professor of energy economics at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University.

Pemex representatives did not respond to multiple phone and email requests for comment. Cheiron did not respond to requests for comment made during the holy month of Ramadan, when business hours in Egypt are limited.

Pemex owed Hokchi more than $ 4 million as of April 16 for oil and gas exports sold in December and January from its field with the same name, along with what it owed since mid-March this year, according to documents and people familiar with it. the situation.

During the term of its contract with Hokchi Energy, “Pemex has made payments corresponding to the volumes of hydrocarbons delivered. Regardless of any specific delay, the relationship developed with Pemex falls within the usual commercial terms, ”Hokchi said in a statement. Hokchi did not specify whether payments had been made for the December and January exports.

A Wintershall spokesman said the company has a “trusted partnership” with Pemex, referring to a joint venture in the Ogarrio onshore field, and that work is underway to resolve the payment problem. Wintershall is the operator of the field, with a 50% stake.

The amount owed to Cheiron and Hokchi is small in the context of Pemex’s overall business, and the company reported $ 15.6 billion in adjusted revenue in the first quarter. Still, some debts are owed to Cheiron from last year, meaning Pemex is in breach of its crude trading agreements to pay bills within 60 days of the sale, according to the people, and documents from Cheiron and Pan. American Energy viewed by Bloomberg.

“Certainly, this is very worrying because such late payments will eventually have a negative impact on both partnerships and investment in oil and oil production,” Monaldi said.

Although the pandemic hit oil producers around the world due to the collapse of crude prices, Pemex’s budget problems have been developing for years. Covid-19 has put even more pressure on the company’s balance sheet amid falling fuel demand, virus containment measures and a government austerity campaign. The company’s 16 consecutive years of production declines are unusual for a company of its size.

Pemex had negative free cash flow of $ 8.9 billion last year, up from negative $ 7 billion in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Moody’s Investors Service Inc. said much of the company’s pre-tax cash flow goes into taxes and duties, and its capital spending has had to finance debt, limiting its ability to reinvest in production and reserves. Moody’s anticipates that Pemex will continue to generate negative free cash flow in 2021 and will need more support from the government to meet its financing needs. This is in contrast to most of its peers in the industry, which have returned to profitability as crude prices have risen.

Moody’s downgraded Pemex bonds to speculative grade in April of last year. The same month, Fitch Ratings Ltd. further downgraded its bonds in speculative territory. But the company’s bond prices have risen amid a rebound in the oil market. In March, Pemex said it was working with contractors to optimize payments, although it has not commented on debts with private partners. Pemex is unlikely to default because investors perceive the debt as an extension of the sovereign, and a default would have big repercussions for Mexico, said Luis Maizel, co-founder of LM Capital Group in San Diego, which owns Pemex bonds.

“It is not surprising that Pemex is late in its payments to partners because its cash flow is very limited,” said Maizel. “But if you ask me if I think this is the beginning of something worse, the answer is no, because they will continue to pump and they will continue to pay investors. The Government is not going to allow Pemex to default ”.

Pemex owed Cheiron approximately US $ 60 million as of April 30 for the Cárdenas-Mora onshore oil project, one of its first exploitation agreements, in which both partners have a 50% stake and Cheiron is the operator. The debts include money owed for crude that Pemex has sold from the joint venture, as well as operating expenses and accrued interest, with some payments owed for more than a year, according to company documents.

Cheiron says he is being excluded from tenders and business opportunities with Pemex, according to company documents. It has had to pay fines and sanctions to the Mexican regulator because Pemex failed to pay royalties for its joint projects, and it claims that Cárdenas-Mora is in financial danger due to Pemex’s negligence, according to internal Cheiron documents.

Private production

Although Pemex continues to be the predominant player, with almost 97% of oil production in the country, private companies have up to 111 oil exploration and production contracts in Mexico. AMEXHI, the Mexican association of hydrocarbon companies, estimates that the production of private companies in the country will increase fivefold by 2024.

Payment delays are the latest challenge for Mexico’s fledgling private oil industry, which is increasingly criticized by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The president, known as AMLO, has accomplished his mission to undo the 2013-2014 energy reforms that opened Mexico to private investment for the first time in nearly eight decades, and return much of the oil to the state.

One of his first measures since he assumed the presidency at the end of 2018 was to cancel new oil auctions and farm-outs with Pemex. The renowned bidding rounds had attracted the world’s largest drillers, including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

The situation adds to the “risks of partnering with Pemex,” Monaldi said. And for both Pemex and Mexico, “less credibility means more expensive deals in the future.”

