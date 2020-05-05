May 5, 2020 | 5:00 am

Petróleos Mexicanos had a historical divestment in the refining area that has caused negative margins in these processes.

The situation of the construction of Dos Bocas gives few elements to think that this trend will be reversed and the money from this project would be better allocated to other areas of the company.

The six refineries in Mexico were built before the late 1970s, so they are designed to operate in another world, one in which light oil was produced and there was a captive market due to the lack of private imports, explained Adrián Calcaneo, director of midstream and liquids at IHS Markit.

“In the United States, a competitive program was designed, contrary to Mexico, where the refineries also do not compete with each other because they are all from Pemex, so efficiency is not promoted.”

Due to the nature of the United States process and the nature of the crude oil that was produced at that time, the refinery system in that country focused on heavy crude, which required the purchase of more complex machinery than that which existed in Mexico.

Calcaneo also pointed out that in the last 30 years the necessary budget conditions have not existed, nor have the incentives to make significant investments in the National Refining System (SNR), so the technology on which it depends has become increasingly obsolete. .

Paul Sánchez, director of the Ombudsman Energía México, adds that the formation of Pemex Transformación Industrial complicates knowing the exact number of losses due to refining.

Arturo Carranza, analyst in the energy sector, explained that the lack of a comprehensive plan to improve the SNR has caused it to fall into “unscheduled shutdowns”, one of the main causes of the facilities not being able to operate at percentages close to 100% , affecting their productivity.

The other big problem for Pemex is the huge labor liabilities related to its refineries. The ExxonMobil facility in Baton Rouge has a capacity of around 500,000 barrels per day with a workforce of 2,000 employees. Meanwhile, the Madero refinery processes 50,000 barrels per day with a staff of 5,000 employees, Calcaneo said.

“When a facility goes into an unscheduled shutdown, inflexible schemes compel companies to keep all unionized personnel on-site, when the option might be to move them to another workplace so they continue to have productivity. These conditions only raise costs, “said Carranza.

For Sánchez, the Mexican government missed two great opportunities to invest in its refining system.

“The first was when the prices of the Mexican mix were above $ 100 (per barrel), the second was when the energy reform was carried out and it should have been considered by Pemex to make a change between downsizing and rescue of liabilities labor ”, he pointed out.

Now, after past mistakes, Pemex would have some options to improve the finances of its refining area, but Dos Bocas would not be one of them.

For Calcaneo, the answer could be to invest the budget assigned to this work in the actual rehabilitation of the other six refineries. “It would have been better and would have a larger capacity than Dos Bocas in the optimal state, and that is assuming the Dos Bocas configuration is adequate.”

Carranza has an even more drastic option.

“It is a decision that carries cost benefits. The modernization of the six plants is a very high investment with limited benefits. There are many refineries in the United States that are currently being sold, and it would be better for Pemex to buy a refinery in that country to increase its refining capacity with less investment. ”