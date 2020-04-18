Both workers and beneficiaries of Petróleos Mexicanos have been affected. Greater preventive measures will be implemented in the facilities.

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has confirmed 104 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, of which 13 have died.

In a statement, the state production company indicated that 1,142 suspected cases have been registered and performed 382 diagnostic tests, with which 278 cases have been ruled out.

Of the 104 confirmed 17 were discharged42 remain in home isolation, 19 are hospitalized in an isolated ward, and 13 are in intensive care.

Of the 13 deaths, nine occurred in retirees, three in relatives and one worker who was absent from his work due to medical incapacity for reasons other than COVID-19.

“Pemex regrets the death of people affected by this disease and reiterates that, through its Health Services, continues to implement a comprehensive prevention model to minimize the spread of Covid-19 among the oil community and their beneficiaries ”.

He also pointed out that among the preventive measures applied by the company are the use of thermal imaging cameras, in order to manage risks of contagion inside the facilities.

It also works in the control of the transport of personnel and food in its maritime and air transport terminals, and the sanitation of cargo ships and helicopters that are used for the operation of Pemex activities, as well as in the operation of technological equipment. they allow ensure staff health which addresses marine facilities.