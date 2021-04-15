Pemex gasoline sales remain below 2019 levels

Bloomberg

For Madoff’s victims, his death is not punishment enough

(Bloomberg) – Bernard Madoff's death in prison on Wednesday isn't much of a change for his victims, many of whom are still waiting to be paid their fair share of the $ 20 billion that disappeared with the scammer's arrest. in 2008.The recovery effort, still ongoing in court after more than a decade, has been remarkably successful, under the circumstances, in recovering lost capital. But that is little consolation for investors who lost their life savings or who have had their lives turned upside down. Of course, none of them will ever see a penny of the $ 45 billion in bogus business earnings that Madoff assured them was safely stored in their retirement accounts. "There are still people who are vitally suffering from what he did," he said. Burt Meerow, an 82-year-old retiree from Vermont who declined to reveal how much he lost in an interview about the new king of the Ponzi scheme, also 82 when he passed away. "The tragedy continues, even if he doesn't." Another victim, New York artist Alexandra Penney, who published a memoir titled "The Bag Lady Papers" about the loss of her savings, was more blunt. "I'm sorry he's dead. , because I wish they had tortured him for a long time in jail, and I wish he had been alone, "said Penney, who rents a house in West Palm Beach, Florida, and who also declined to say how much he lost. "But now that he is dead, I will dance on his grave." Emotions are also high for Richard B. Shapiro. The 67-year-old real estate investor from Hidden Hills, California, who lost "a seven-figure amount" to Madoff, whom he calls a "psychopath." Shapiro said he will never forget the impact of the news of Madoff's arrest. Remember that the scam fell apart in the same way that people remember the terrorist attack of September 11 or the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. "I hope it rot in hell," said Shapiro, whom a friend He introduced him to Madoff and began investing with him in the 1990s. "It went more easily and I have no compassion for him or his family in any way." Madoff, who in 2009 pleaded guilty to securities fraud, was serving a 150-year sentence in federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. In 2014, five of his top aides were convicted at trial. Several others, including his brother Peter, have pleaded guilty.In the years after the scam broke up, the Madoff family was marked by tragedy. Madoff's eldest son, Mark, who was head of sales in the company's legitimate market-making business, committed suicide in 2010, on the second anniversary of his father's arrest. His youngest son, Andrew, who as a stock manager helped build the company's own trading table, died of cancer in 2014. Neither was charged. The scammer's wife, Ruth Madoff, has been living in obscurity, most recently in Connecticut, after being forced out of her luxurious Upper East Side home. "Bernie, until his death, lived with guilt and remorse for his crimes "Said his attorney, Brandon Sample, in announcing Madoff's death. "Although the crimes for which Bernie was convicted have come to define who he was, he was also a father and a husband. He was soft-spoken and intellectual. Bernie wasn't perfect at all. But no man is. "Madoff's level of remorse was always in question. Even from jail, Madoff said in recent years that he ran a decent business for decades and that his initial investors were to blame for his crimes by demanding unrealistic returns. He could have proved it, he argued, if he had gone to trial. The people who put him behind bars don't think so. "Madoff is a good example of the extent to which people involved in fraud can often be so deeply involved in their own lies that the line where the truth ends and the lie begins is obscured even for them, "said Randall Jackson, a former assistant US Attorney in Manhattan who prosecuted Madoff. "I have no doubt that Bernie fully understood that his activities were massively fraudulent over many decades and the sum total of his life was a huge lie."