May 21, 2020 | 5:00 am

Pemex declared force majeure in some of its hydrocarbon purchase contracts. However, the company also refused to do the same with the contracts it had with some gasoline traders, which even led to the bankruptcy of the smaller groups.

“There was no support from Pemex. There were two things that we would have liked and that come by contract, but that were not respected. The first is to kick the payment terms and the second is the maintenance of discounts for purchase volume ”, explained César Pereda, CEO of Grupo PERC.

Pereda said that the contracts normally contemplate six days of payment, and that gas groups tried to negotiate with the state company to extend the term due to insufficient revenue flow to cover costs. In addition, they requested that volume discounts on purchases be respected, which decreased proportionally to the drop in demand. In both cases, they received no response.

The force majeure clause in a contract limits the liability of both parties in the event of sudden and out-of-control events that prevent them from complying with the provisions. Pemex invoked this clause in its hydrocarbon purchase contracts due to the drop in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contracts are not identical for all companies, explained Santiago Arroyo, an expert lawyer in the energy sector. However, all include rights and responsibilities, among which is to receive the product on time and within the requested volumes, at the agreed price.

The contracts also include establishing a minimum purchase volume where marketers often “hang themselves,” Arroyo said. “There is a form where you fill in the minimum and maximum volume requested (…) from which Pemex assigns you a discount.”

The minimum weekly purchase volume must be more than 15,000 liters of each of the three products (magna, premium and diesel), as this is the capacity of the smallest pipes. The current situation has caused several marketers, who continue to receive their normal request, to have lagged product for months.

“When you do not buy you have a penalty of 5% of the product price. Pemex sends orders or not, and uses the averages of your previous orders. If you do not have a place to store it, they will apply it to the next load and it will accumulate as long as you do not comply with your volume, “said Arroyo.

This continuity of service has clauses in which it is treated differently from those breaks attributable to Pemex and those attributable to the customer. The contract itself mentions that “the party alleging a fortuitous event or force majeure must make reasonable efforts, including spending reasonable amounts of money to mitigate or remedy the effects of the fortuitous event.”

Pemex could then consider that the affected parties are not making a “reasonable effort” to mitigate the effects, which would force the affected parties to bear the responsibility of initiating a legal process to demonstrate the existence of a cause of force majeure.

For some large gas groups, the minimum volumes are tolerable if they are distributed among all their points of sale. However, small traders have chosen to stop operations due to the impossibility of continuing to pay the penalties, and the difficulty of initiating a legal process against Pemex.

Arroyo also pointed out that during the shortage period, at the beginning of last year, Pemex was highly prone to requesting concessions from marketers, on issues such as product collection points and freight payments. In the end, Pemex complied with the payment of loans and other commitments, but now the gas stations demand the same treatment during the current crisis.

“There is a force majeure clause in those contracts. It was mentioned and they never fought us, “said Pereda.