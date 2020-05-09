May 8, 2020 | 4:33 pm

PMI, the commercial arm of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), declared force majeure on some fuel shipments and deferred others, due to low demand due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Pemex subsidiary, created in 1989, is dedicated to the trade of crude oil and its derivatives, that is, it is the company that is responsible for operating these contracts in the international market.

The declaration of force majeure refers to the fact that there is something out of control -in this case from Pemex- that affects its operational capacity, since it cannot receive the fuel that it had promised to acquire.

According to sources, some fuel deliveries will be postponed until the second half of the year.

At the beginning of the month, more than 70 tankers were waiting to unload at the ports of Mexico, and other cargo transports in Pajaritos were diverted to other ports to reduce congestion,

said another person, who asked for anonymity.

According to Bloomberg, the current cost of holding a cargo on a ship in front of the main ports of Mexico after the delivery date, known as the delay, is $ 25,000 per day.

The delay could even continue until the fourth quarter of the year, which would increase Pemex’s costs.

In late April, Pemex declared force majeure on PMI fuels from May to July, on the grounds of lower demand for motor fuels, whose imports were no longer required, according to ..

In the presentation of its financial report, the oil company indicated that the demand for fuels from April 1 to 28 fell 72% compared to the same period in 2019.

Pemex did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg reported.

Recently, the firm that Octavio Oropeza manages lost its investment grade, after Moody’s lowered its rating to Ba2, a scenario in which Fitch already had it with BB.

With S&P, Pemex’s rating is BBB, two levels above speculative grade.

The three rating agencies maintain Pemex’s outlook as negative.