The deputy director of Budget and Accounting of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Carlos Cortez, justified the financial losses of Pemex (562 thousand MDP in the first quarter) to the war on oil prices, the economic crisis of the coronavirus and the depreciation of the peso .

However, analysts argued that it is impossible to attribute the Pemex crisis to the coronavirus. “We will see the effects of the pandemic in this quarter, which is the second. Prices start to collapse in March. January and February were relatively normal, ”said Gonzalo Monroy, managing partner of the GMEC consultancy.

The specialist questioned Pemex’s spending on non-profitable activities, such as refining, with which $ 12.5 per barrel is lost.

Despite the bad financial news, Pemex’s production of crude oil and condensates rose 3.7% to an average of 1,759 million barrels per day, “as a consequence of the strategies implemented by this administration,” said Alberto Velázquez, Corporate Director of Finance at Pemex

.