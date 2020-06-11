June 10, 2020 | 5:32 pm

To cut costs, Petróleos Mexicanos has suspended contracts with suppliers and service providers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

In recent weeks, Pemex has suspended contracts with at least eight local and international oil service providers and providers to cut spending, people with direct knowledge of the situation who asked not to be named told Bloomberg.

The sources consulted by the specialized agency added that these are mainly cancellations of maintenance work on the high seas in shallow water centers such as Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, which implies the loss of jobs -although it has not been estimated how many jobs were eliminated- and those works are expected to resume until next January.

Bloomberg sought Pemex, however the consulted spokesperson declined to comment, noting that such information did not come from the company.

Until the end of the first quarter of the year, the company recorded a net loss of 562.2 billion pesos, mainly due to the depreciation of the Mexican currency. Additionally, its financial debt was 104.8 billion dollars, to which is added the decrease in total sales.

According to their financial information, total sales decreased 20.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to a 20.7% drop in national sales and 19.4% in export sales.

Pemex is also facing the impact of the drop in oil prices due to the contraction in global demand due to the closings to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not the first time that the oil company has been forced to freeze contracts. According to Bloomberg data, during the 2015 petro-price crisis, around 10,000 contractors lost their jobs due to a cut in Pemex expenses.

Earlier this week, the Reforma newspaper reported that this time up to 8,000 workers had lost their jobs due to budget cuts at Pemex that resulted in the cancellation of 45 contracts worth approximately 160 million with offshore service providers. , such as Marinsa de México and Cotemar.