(Bloomberg) – Finally, Mexico’s state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos had good news.

After losing for two weeks to falling oil prices and a second junk cut by Moody’s Investors Service, Pemex bonds rebounded, posting a 2.8% return last week. The reason is simple: Brent crude prices rose almost 20%.

The rise in the price of oil was enough to offset forced sales as the Moody’s downgrade caused investment grade indices to unload credit. Still, Pemex debt has lost nearly a third of its value this year as it struggles to reverse production declines and meet payments on more than $ 100 billion of debt.

Investors also showed how bad things are for the world’s most indebted oil company. The company reported a loss of $ 23 billion in the first quarter on Thursday. The loss, which preceded the April oil price drop, is already higher than the total losses of $ 17.7 billion in 2019.

The broader Mexican market also had a positive week, joining optimism about global emerging market assets.

“Mexican government peso-denominated bonds also had a good week, with increases over time as the currency strengthened and risk sentiment became more positive,” said George Lei, FX strategist at Bloomberg. “TIIE swap rates fell, with rate cuts of more than 160bps for the rest of 2020.”

No new corporate bond sales were announced during the week.

WHAT TO SEE:

May 4: Remittances, manufacturing PMI Markit Mexico May 5: international reserves May 7: inflation May 8: gross fixed investment

BONUS SALES:

No upcoming sales

