Pemex and partners celebrate 10 months with falls in oil production

March 26, 2021 | 5:59 pm

The oil production of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and its partners accumulated 10 months with falls in February, according to the data published this Friday by the company in charge of Octavio Romero.

For the second month of the year, production was 1,669 million barrels per day (mbd), 3.5% lower than that reported in February last year.

The trend of the decline in production, in annualized terms, began in May 2020, when the level was 1,632 mbd. As of that month, the market was affected by the low demand for crude oil with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the speech on the 83rd anniversary of the oil expropriation, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that during his term, no more than 2 mbd will be extracted in order to meet the demand of the domestic market.

“This new policy means not to extract more oil than is necessary to meet the demand for fuels in the domestic market. In quantitative terms this means that during our entire term we will not extract more than 2 million barrels per day from the subsoil, ”he said, referring to the fact that oil extraction will be used for refining and the trend of exporting crude will not continue.

Recent discoveries by Pemex barely represent 6.85% of Cantarell

During February, the Mexican Production Mix had an average price of 58.08 dollars. At the close of this Friday it was listed at $ 59.35.

A few days ago, Barclays raised its forecasts for crude oil by $ 4 a barrel, based on caution among the main producers when it comes to increasing supply, given a gradual recovery in demand after the collapse caused by the pandemic.

The bank now projects a price for Brent of $ 66 per barrel and for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil of $ 62 per barrel in 2021, and of $ 71 and 68 per barrel in 2022, respectively.