▲ CFE plant in Mérida. The company received a cumulative subsidy of $ 28 billion in the first four months of the year.Photo Notimex

Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. twenty-one

Despite the adverse economic environment due to the social confinement derived from the Covid-19, last April the two productive companies of the State, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), increased their physical investment – they are expenditures under construction, preservation and acquisition of capital goods – at 43.1 and 95.1 percent, respectively, compared to the same month last year.

The aforementioned was accompanied by an exponential growth in the net indebtedness of both companies, reveal reports from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

In the case of the oil company, the recovery of said investment last April was 43 percent, rising from 11,947 million pesos exercised in April 2019 to 17,459 million the same month this year.

In cumulative terms, in the first four months of 2020, physical investment, which has been used mainly for maintenance and acquisition of new equipment, is 10.7 percent.

In the first four months of this year, this investment was made at Pemex for 87 thousand 788 million pesos against the same period in 2019, when it was 76 thousand 948 million.

The Mexican oil company contracted a net debt in April of this year for 12,275 million pesos, to achieve a net indebtedness accumulated in the first four months of 2020 of 105,962 million pesos, which represented an increase of 200 percent compared to of the amount reported in the same period of 2019.

The electric company

In the case of the CFE, the physical investment exercised in April this year increased 97.5 percent compared to that of the same month last year.

The SHCP reports detail that in April 2020, said CFE investment reached 5,265 million pesos, an amount that compares favorably with the 2,610 million spent in that month of 2019.

Notwithstanding this advance, the physical investment accumulated in the first quarter of the year is 5.1 percent lower in real terms than that registered in the same period of 2019.

Between January and April 2020, that investment amounted to 9,796 million pesos, less than the 10,117 million applied in the same period of 2019.

The Federal Electricity Commission reduced its net indebtedness in previous April with respect to the same month last year by 15.8 percent, when it fell from 5 thousand 593 million to 4 thousand 812 million pesos.

However, the accumulated net indebtedness in the first four months of the year registered a growth of 480.6 percent, compared to that incurred in the same period last year.

Thus, the debt of the electricity company went from 4,246 million pesos in the period January-April 2019 to 25,410 million in that period of this 2020.

Additionally, the federal government injected a subsidy accumulated in the first quarter for 28 billion pesos, which represented an increase of 73.8 percent compared to the same period last year, when it was 15.625 billion.

In this way, the CFE maintains a real growth of 1.9 percent in its income, despite the fact that sales fell 5.4 percent between January and April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.