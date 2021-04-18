Peloton Tread + “poses a serious risk of abrasion, fractures or death for children,” the US warned.

15 minutes. The consumer protection agency (CPSC) of the United States (USA) recommended this Saturday to stop using the Tread + treadmill from the Peloton brand “immediately” because it poses a risk to children. He did so after dozens of reports of accidents and the death of a minor.

In a tweet, the CPSC asked to immediately stop using the Peloton Tread + at home with young children. It is the most expensive of the 2 marketed by the New York exercise brand. It has a price that exceeds $ 4,000 In U.S.A.

The federal consumer protection agency received 39 reports of treadmill-related accidents as well as death of a child.

The little ones run the risk of being caught between the rotating belt and the ground. This can cause serious injury or even death, according to the agency.

The notice to consumers comes after Peloton itself announced a few weeks ago a child had died from an accident with the Tread +.

“The CPSC believes that the Peloton Tread + poses a serious risk of abrasion, fractures or death to children. In light of the multiple reports of children being trapped and dragged under the treadmill at the rear, the CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using it immediately“he said in the statement.

Peloton’s stock price has tripled in the last year. The brand has become almost a religion for its members, who follow virtual routines through a large monitor. Its use has become popular during the pandemic.