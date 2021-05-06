Peloton recalls Tread and Tread + treadmills following reports of injuries and death of 6-year-old boy



The Peloton Tread + treadmill is priced at $ 4,295.

Peloton and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced two voluntary retreats of the Tread + and Tread treadmills after receiving reports of injuries and the death of a 6-year-old boy.

The joint statement advises consumers to stop using the treadmills “immediately” and to contact the company. to get a full refund or to settle.

Peloton has stopped selling the Tread + treadmill and is working on modifying the exercise machine that is priced at $ 4,295.

In April the CPSC issued an “urgent warning” for people to stop using the Peloton Tread + treadmill if they have small children or pets at home, a month after the company revealed that a child had died in a related accident with the training team.

John Foley, Peloton’s CEO, said the recall of the treadmill was “the right thing to do.”

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread +. We should have collaborated more with them from the beginning. For this, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that working closely with the CPSC, we can increase the security awareness of our members. We are committed to working with the CPSC to establish new industry safety standards for treadmills.. We have the desire and responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety, ”Foley said in the statement.

Incidents

The federal regulatory agency reported that it had learned of “multiple incidents” of young children and a pet being sucked and injured falling under the treadmill. Until April, the CPSC was aware of 39 incidents involving the training equipment, including the death of a minor.

Among the incidents, the one of a 3-year-old boy who suffered a brain injury in February after his father found him trapped under the treadmill without being able to breathe and without a pulse, according to the CPSC report. Peloton said in a statement that it hopes the minor will recover soon and that it has received additional reports of previous incidents.

