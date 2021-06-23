Pelosi will form panel to investigate assault on Capitol

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, informed her Democratic colleagues who will create a new commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol on January 6, according to a person familiar with your statements.

Pelosi made the announcement during a private meeting and did not elaborate, the source said, who spoke under condition anonymity in order to discuss private conversations.

Republican senators last month blocked an initiative to form an independent, bipartisan panel to investigate the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump. A few weeks ago, Pelosi said the House of Representatives would intensify investigations into the assault, in which a violent crowd surpassed police, stormed the property and was looking for lawmakers to try to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. in the presidential elections.

The new investigative commission would put a majority of Democrats in charge of the investigation. More than 35 representatives and seven Republican senators said they wanted to avoid a partisan investigation and that they supported the proposal to form a commission that would have modeled a similar panel that investigated the attacks of September 11, 2001.

But those numbers weren’t strong enough to overcome the opposition of the Republican Party in the Senate, where the endorsement of 10 Republicans is needed to pass most of the measures if all Democrats vote in favor as a bloc. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said he could vote for a second vote after the bill failed last month, but there is no indication that Democrats can get the necessary support from three other Republicans.

We can’t wait any longer, ”Pelosi said on June 15. “We proceed”.

Many Republicans have made it clear that they want to put the January 6 assault behind them, setting aside many of the unanswered questions about the insurrection, including how the government and security forces overlooked the intelligence information that led to the riots. and Trump’s role before and during the assault.

Some Republicans have come to downplay violence, and even one of them mentioned that the agitators looked like tourists and another insisted that a woman, Ashli ​​Babbitt, who died after being shot that day after she tried to enter the session room of the House of Representatives through a window , was “executed.”

