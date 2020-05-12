Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, unveils new pandemic financial aid package This relief package would make available to the country more than 3 billion dollars to face the coronavirus They also reported that it would be ready to vote this Friday

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, unveils a new $ 3 trillion coronavirus aid package.

This new financial aid package would be voted on as early as next Friday, The Associated Press reported.

They also reported that if approved, the government would have an additional $ 3 trillion to continue tackling the coronavirus.

Democrats in the House of Representatives were the ones to present the $ 3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, The Hill reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presented a $ 3 trillion aid package on Tuesday and called on Congress to be “generous” in helping out money-strapped states and people suffering from the Covid-19.

The Heroes Act provides nearly $ 1 trillion to tribal states, cities and governments to prevent layoffs, and another $ 200 billion in “pay for unhealthy work” to essential workers, according to a summary.

It also includes 1.2 billion in direct aid to people, at a rate of up to $ 6,000 per household, and another 75 billion would be for diagnostic tests.

The vote is scheduled for Friday.

Democratic bloc leader Steny Hoyer said the bill submitted by his party “will be ready in time” to convene lawmakers for the vote in Washington.

“This is an unprecedented time in our history,” Hoyer said of the coronavirus outbreak and the shutdown of the economy. He said that Congress must act in an “unprecedented way.”

“I told the press that CARES 2 will be ready today, and the House will vote on the bill as soon as Friday. The legislation includes funds for state, local, and tribal governments; hospitals and health workers; USPS; rental and mortgage assistance; and more ”, he wrote on Twitter.

However, the bill will crash into a wall in the Senate.

Republican senators do not plan to vote on any rescue package until June, after the May 25 recess, when the war memorial is commemorated.

Republican majority bloc leader Mitch McConnell said there is no “urgency” to vote.

This new package, the fifth since March, is expected to carry a huge bill.

President Donald Trump has already signed nearly $ 3 trillion in aid approved by Congress.