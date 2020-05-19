15 minutes. The head of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, assured that “it is not a good idea” that the president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, take hydroxychloroquine to prevent possible contagion by coronavirus.

Trump revealed on Monday that he was consuming this commonly used antimalarial drug after consulting with a White House doctor. However, the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine and the side effects that it could generate have not yet been proven.

“He is our president and I would prefer that he not take anything that has not been approved by scientists“Pelosi said. The official was also concerned about age and weight “morbid” from Trump.

“I think it is not a good idea”added the most powerful Democratic policy in the United States.

More reviews

Senate Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer also criticized Trump’s weight. He assured that the president’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine was “reckless”.

However, Schumer suggested in statements to MSNBC that Trump may not be telling the whole truth about the use of this drug.

The drug agency (FDA), for its part, recommends circumscribing only to prescribed treatments.

Trump’s decision

The US president decided to take hydroxychloroquine to protect himself against the coronavirus. The experts, for their part, warned that it should only be used against COVID-19 in hospitals.

Trump explained that he has been taking the drug, along with a zinc supplement, daily, “For about a week and a half”. The head of state would have started his treatment after two members of the White House staff tested positive for the virus.

Trump has spent months promoting hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure or preventive for COVID-19.

The drug has potential side effects and has not been shown to fight the new virus. The drug is also prescribed for some patients with lupus and arthritis.