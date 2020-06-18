© Parker Michels-Boyce

Amid a growing anti-racist movement in which Confederate statues have collapsed, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi ordered the portraits of four former lawmakers who served in the United States Confederacy to be removed.

Pelosi asked House Secretary Cheryl Johnson for the « immediate removal » of the portraits for Friday, when the end of slavery in the United States is commemorated, a holiday known as « Juneteenth. »

« There is no place in the sacred halls of Congress or anywhere in honor to commemorate men who embody the violent intolerance and grotesque racism of the Confederacy, » Pelosi asked Johnson.

These are presidents of the lower house in the 19th century: Robert Hunter, from Virginia; Howell Cobb of Georgia; James Orr of South Carolina; and Charles Crisp from Georgia.

The head of the House of Representatives said she made the request to coincide with the « Juneteenth », before the « moment of extraordinary national anguish due to the pain caused by the death of hundreds of black Americans due to racial injustice and police brutality » .

A wave of protests gripped the country following the May 25 murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Several statues of Confederate figures have been knocked down or have a removal order in many states across the country, as the United States digests its racist legacy.

Pelosi had previously called for the removal of 11 statues of Confederate figures from the Capitol, including that of Confederation President Jefferson Davis; request that is being studied by a bipartisan commission.

mlm / jm / yow / gfe