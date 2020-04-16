The President of the United States accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives of having urged the population to go to the Chinatown neighborhood in San Francisco.

United States President Donald Trump pointed to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, as the culprit of a “large number of deaths” due to Covid-19 by having urged the population to go to the Chinatown neighborhood in San Francisco.

“The crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account. I wanted everyone to go to Chinatown long after I would have closed the border with ChinaTrump stated in a message broadcast on his Twitter account.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account. She wanted everyone to pack into Chinatown long after I closed the BORDER TO CHINA. Based on her statement, she is responsible for many deaths. She’s an incompetent, third-rate politician! pic.twitter.com/uWNI7DCG3o – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

Thus, he insisted that, regarding Pelosi’s words, “he is responsible for a large number of deaths.” “It is an incompetent, a shoddy policy!“He maintained in a message in which he attached a video of Pelosi.

In the images you can see the congresswoman for the state of California urging the population to go to Chinatown to buy due to the absence of danger before the Covid-19.

“Everyone: You must come to Chinatown. Necessary precautionary measures have been taken in the city. We know there is concern about tourism and travel, but we think it is safe to be in Chinatown and we hope others will come, “Pelosi said in a broadcast on CBS television dating back to mid-February.

The president of the Lower House then tried, with her visit to the Californian neighborhood, to send a reassuring message and avoid a significant decrease in customers and the closure of shops due to fear of contagion.

“We want to remain vigilant about what is coming upon us, about what is in other places. We want to be cautious when dealing with it (the coronavirus), but we want to tell people that for the moment it is safe to come here (Chinatown). Here we are, cautious, safe, come with us, ”he said then.

Crazy “Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself. ” @seanhannity She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet. Come back to Washington and do your job! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

The Trump administration had restricted travel from China about two weeks earlier, on January 31. Nevertheless, it took two months to impose more measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has already resulted in almost 31,000 deaths in the United States.

At the time of Pelosi’s statements, there were 21 confirmed cases across the state of California, most of them in patients who were isolated in hospitals. (Europa Press)