House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she called President Donald Trump “morbidly obese” because he has disrespected women for their weight. In addition, he hinted that it would not hurt for Trump to lose a few kilos now that the coronavirus has entered the capital of the country.

“I gave him a tablespoon of his own medicine. He has insulted women in various ways for a long time, and I think he thinks it is a funny thing in certain cultures, “Pelosi told the press during his weekly conference. “I only quoted what the doctors have said about him, so I just presented the facts very empathetically.”

In strict theory, the president fits the definition of obesity, but not morbid. Pelosi called Trump “morbidly obese” on Monday. The president responded by saying that she was a “waste of time.”

Pelosi’s level of empathy was unclear. Even as the virus devastates the country and its economy, the two of them can barely speak to each other.

They have had clashes since the start of the Trump presidency and have escalated since Pelosi took over the reins of the lower house in 2019, for the second time. Topics have ranged from historical – like the government shutdown and impeachment to Trump – to childish insults and who has the last word.

But in reality, it has always been a matter of power, a luxury that has never been as crucial as during a pandemic that has claimed more than 92,000 lives in the United States and left more than 36 million people unemployed in the country.

The spread of coronavirus, which means an increased risk of death among older adults and patients with health problems, is still high in Washington. Trump, 73, and Pelosi, 80, work on opposite sides of Pennsylvania Avenue in what is shaping up to be another multi-million dollar crisis relief package.

In that regard, progress was minimal on Wednesday. Pelosi’s $ 3 trillion proposal was approved in the lower house last week, but was received with indifference in the Senate, under Republican control. Majority leader Mitch McConnell called it “un-serious and heavily leaning to the left.”

Associated Press journalists Andrew Taylor and Emily Swanson contributed to this report.

