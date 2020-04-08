The ex-boyfriend who accused George Pell of child abuse said Wednesday that he “accepts the verdict” of the Australian High Court, which acquitted the cardinal.

“Decisions in the criminal justice system are weighed a lot,” said the 30-year-old, who remained anonymous for legal reasons, in a statement released by his lawyer. “I respect the decision of the Superior Court. I accept the verdict.”

Cardinal George Pell, who was one of the Vatican’s most powerful prelates, was released from Australian prison on Tuesday at Barwon, near Melbourne (southeast), where he spent a year.

The highest court of the country unanimously ruled that the Court of Appeal, which in August had confirmed a guilty verdict, had “failed to consider whether there was a reasonable possibility that the crime had not been committed”, thus emphasizing the principle fundamental “reasonable doubt” that should benefit the accused.

“In cases of sexual abuse of children it is difficult to convince a criminal court that the crime was committed without a doubt,” says the accuser.

“It would infuriate me to think that this verdict would result in discouraging people from testifying before the police,” he said. “I would like to remind people who have been victims of child abuse that most people recognize the truth when they hear it.”

The former Vatican Secretary of the Economy was sentenced in March 2019 to six years in prison for sexual violence against two teenagers in 1996 and 1997 in the St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne (southeast), of which he was archbishop.

Pell has always claimed his innocence. On Tuesday he said his acquittal was repairing “a serious injustice,” and the Vatican welcomed it.