Pello Bilbao, the cyclist who never fails

07/16/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

Pello Bilbao he is a cyclist who has always achieved his sporting successes far from the media spotlight. But people who know him and who love him don’t care about the details. In Tarragona, Juan Bilbao, from the family, from Gernika, like him, does not look at what others are doing, he is only aware of what he achieves Coat, of how the stage has ended, of how it has helped the leaders, when it is the case, in the last Turn, without going any further, or how he has tried to attack, in the Portet.

There are cyclists who from a young age grow up to be stars of the peloton; sometimes they get it right, they win races and sometimes they fall by the wayside. But there are others who have to earn their stripes on the basis of perseverance, blow by blow, pedal by pedal, to grow little by little and become in many cases leader of ranks and the rider of the team that aspires to a position of honor in a general classification; in this case the Tour.

And this is where it comes in Bilbao, now ninth on the Tour, because believe it or not, finishing in the top ten in the French round has merit but in this Grande Boucle much more, seeing how it has been run since it left Brest.

Bilbao He may be one of the fittest Spanish runners, possibly the most regular so far this season. He won a stage and finished second in the Alps Tour. In the Itzulia, in the race of his beloved Euskadi, he lost a stage to the sprint with Ion Izagirre and in the Turn, where he initially went to help his friend Mikel Landa, ended up working for Damiano Caruso, as his strongest support, in the surprising second place of the Italian rider behind Egan bernal.

Since last saturday Bilbao is tremendously angry because, apart from the Tour, I ran in France thinking about the Games. He believed that his regularity, his good performance in the Turn and the fact of being here in the Grande Boucle the second best-placed Spanish rider in the general classification, behind Enric Mas, I would give him a permanent position in the quintet that attends the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the coach, Pascual Momparler, called him by phone to inform him that he was not part of the Spanish Olympic team, a decision that the Biscayan runner did not like at all.