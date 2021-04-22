Pello Bilbao dedicates his victory to the ill-fated Michele Scarponi

04/22/2021 at 4:34 PM CEST

EFE

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) dedicated the victory in the fourth stage of the Tour of the Alps to the ill-fated Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi, partner of the Spanish in Astana that April 22, 2017.

“Everyone who knew Michele Scarponi they wanted to dedicate a victory to him on a day like today. Luis sure Leon Sanchez had the same idea. It has always been special for us and I just want to dedicate this special victory on its anniversary, “said the Biscayan cyclist.

A memory that was distributed throughout the peloton, which four years ago was overwhelmed by the fatal accident of a charismatic cyclist like Scarponi.

“It’s a special day and I wanted to get this victory. I knew it was a perfect ending for me. After losing a few seconds at the top of the climb I was convinced that I could get back to the front group.”

He got it Bilbao after one of those descents that can’t be done very often either.

“It is not something that can be done every day. You cannot always take that risk, but today was a special day. I wanted to dedicate this victory to Scarpa, to Michele, so I gave it my all. “