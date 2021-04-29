Pellegrini confirms Joaquín’s renewal at the end of the season

04/28/2021

On at 21:03 CEST

Martí Grau

The Betis coach, Manuel Pellegrini, trusts the continuity of veteran footballer Joaquín Sánchez in the team. In an interview for ESPN, the Chilean coach is practically sure that the player, who ends his contract at the end of the season, will renew with the Betic team. “It will surely renew these days. He still has a lot to give and I like it“.

Pellegrini assures that Joaquín, at 39, continues to be an essential piece in his schemes. “He may not be there for 90 minutes up and down, but he is for 60 or 30. When he enters he completely changes the games and gives us a lot. It is a great help within Betis“With the confidence that the coach has placed in him, the player’s renewal will probably be resolved in the coming weeks.

Having disputed a total of 24 league games this seasonPellegrini confesses that he has some discussions with him for not giving him the minutes he would like. “He wants to play every game. But our obligation is to see how to dose it“.

Joaquín is an emblem of the Verdiblanco team. Therefore, despite his age, until the player can no longer perform at the highest level, his relationship with Betis will continue to last for at least one more year.