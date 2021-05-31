Pella won on debut but Londero lost

Guido pella kicked off his participation in Roland Garros. The bahiense had no problems against the Colombian Daniel Elahí Galán and won in straight sets by 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 7-5.

Thus, the number 59 of the world, who needed two hours and 45 minutes to stay with the victory, He entered the second round of the contest, where so far he does not have good statistics.

This is the sixth time that Guido arrives at this stage and until now he has never been able to overcome it. But this Tuesday he will have a new chance, in his seventh appearance in the main draw of the second Grand Slam of the year.

Guido Pella won 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 7-5.

The Argentine waits for the winner of the cross between the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov – sixteenth seed – and the American Marco Girón.

Pella’s victory against Daniel Elahí Galán is the third for the Bahian in the year, who did not have a good start to the season: he was fired in the first round in six of the eight tournaments he played. Before the triumph of this Sunday, the 31-year-old tennis player had won his first match in lto the ATP Cup in Melbourne, and another for the first round of the ATP 250 in Munich.

Garín defeated Londero

Chilean Cristian Garín (23rd in the ATP ranking) defeated Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero (100th) to give himself a pass to the second round of Roland Garros on his 25th birthday.

Garín needed just over three hours of play to beat Londero 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 that he made his debut at Roland Garros reaching the round of 16, but that last year he did not pass the second round, and that in 2021 he says goodbye to the first exchange.

And that the 27-year-old Argentine took the first set, and forced the tie-break in the third, but finally Garín imposed his authority and will face the American Mackenzie McDonald in search of matching his best performance at Roland Garros, the third round reached in 2020.

The Argentine Legion in Paris is composed this year by eight representatives: Pella, Londero, Diego Schwartzman, Federico Delbonis, Federico Coria, Facundo Bagnis, Francisco Cerúndolo -acceded as a lucky loser- and Nadia Podoroska.

