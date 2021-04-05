Pella was eliminated from the Sardegna Open

Return and farewell. Guido pella He returned to the courts after a month without competitions and the results did not accompany him. Is that his last presentation was in February, during the Australia Open, when the Croatian Borna Coric eliminated him early. And then, the Covid-19 forced him to stay off the courts, especially in the tournaments that were played in the country such as the Cordoba Open and the Argentina Open.

Guido Pella during the ATP Cup prior to the Australia Open, before the Covid-19 stoppage

Pella jumped back into brick dust this Monday, in the loss to Egor Gerasimov by the 16th end of the Sardegna Open. In their first meeting, the Belarusian won 6-4 and 6-0 in almost an hour and a half of the game and advanced to the next round, leaving the Bahia native on the road. The difference was demonstrated in the second set, completely dominated by the world number 80, who arrived at the match with greater pace and shooting than Pella, stopped by the circumstances of the virus.

End of illusion for number 48 of ATP ranking, but not for Argentina. Is that his compatriot is still standing Federico Coria, who will see them with the Australian John millman, sixth seeded, starting this Tuesday, at a time to be defined. And in his high school, the Rosario received a peculiar company: he showed on his social networks the presence of peacocks on the field.

For their part, there are two more Argentines in competition in the doubles category. Is about Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni. Duran, 32, will play with Pella against Italians Jacopo and Matteo Berrettini; while Molteni and Simone Bolelli will face the American duo Lammons – Withrow. Coria will also do it with the British Evans against Heliovaara and Molchanov.

The singles box

The ATP 250 singles chart from Cagliari

The doubles table

The Sardegna Open doubles draw

