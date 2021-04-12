Pella postponed to Tuesday

Guido Pella (48th) should be the first Argentine tennis player to take the field this Monday in the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, facing the French Lucas Pouille (86th), who received a special invitation to be part of the tournament. However, the rains said present and the programming was postponed for this Tuesday.

The Bahiense comes from playing the ATP of Cagliari (Italy) where he was eliminated in the first round after losing against Yemor Guerásimov 6-4 and 6-0. It is scheduled to debut very early, weather conditions permitting: 6 am Argentine time with ESPN 2 television. In case of getting a win, Pella could face Frenchman Gael Monfils or Spaniard Pablo Andújar in the second round.

The one who will also have action -at the same time- will be Federico Delbonis (87th) against another Frenchman: Adrian Mannarino, 34th in the ranking. Another tough stumbling block for the Azul native, who entered from qualifying. If it happens, it will go against the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

Delbonis comes from qualy.

By last, Diego Schwartzman (9th) waits in the second round, where he will play against the Norwegian Casper Ruud or the Danish Holger Vitus.

