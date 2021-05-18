Pella lost and extends his losing streak

The Argentine tennis player Guido pella this Tuesday extended its negative streak and was eliminated in the initial round of the ATP 250 from Geneva, by losing with Fabio Fognini (17th in the ranking) by a double 6-2.

The one born in Bahía Blanca, number 58 of the ATP ranking, fell with the Italian after one hour and five minutes of play, and now he is down in the record against the tennis player from San Remo, who prevails 3-2.

Pella’s complicated present

2021 is turning into a nightmare more than a dream for the Bahian. Because, far from returning to the highest level he demonstrated in 2019 (where he was number 20), a series of complications have been abusing him since January, what is reflected on the court and in the statistics as well: this year he lost eight of the 10 games played, a number that explains his latest fall in the ATP Rankings.

Pella was the only national representative in the tournament that has a Roger Federer as the main attraction. The Swiss, who returns to the circuit after two months of absence, will debut in the second round against the Spanish Pablo Andújar (59º).

Federer played only one tournament in 2021, when he made it to the quarterfinals in Doha, last March, and it will reappear in brick dust, after his previous participation in the 2019 edition of Roland Garros, chen he lost in the semifinals with the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

