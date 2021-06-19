Pella got off the Games

Argentine Guido Pella decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics and communicated his resolution on his social networks. Thus, he joins the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal and the Austrian Dominic Thiem. His arguments were even similar to those of his colleagues.

Thus, the only Argentine who will participate in the men’s four in the contest will be Diego Schwartzman, while Nadia Podoroska will be in the women’s.

Pella’s statement

“Good morning everyone, I take advantage of this social network to communicate that after thinking about it for a long time with myself and with my team, I decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics this year.”

Guido at Roland Garros.

“Without a doubt this year has been very difficult for me in many aspects and knowing the demands that an Olympic Game requires, it is difficult for me to give my best for my country, which was always what I liked to do the most. “

“I wish the entire Argentine delegation the best of success. Thank you all for being here, I send you a big hug.”

Guido is ranked 62nd in the ATP ranking, although his current situation is not good. In 2021 he had just three victories and lost 11 games. In no contest of the year did he exceed the second round and his successes were against tennis players located from position 57 downwards.

