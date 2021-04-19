Pella does not lift: lost in Barcelona

Guido does not lift. This Monday, Pella, 50 of the ATP ranking, lost to the Japanese Kei Nishikori (39th) 4-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-2 in the first round of the ATP 500 in Barcelona (brick dust) after 2 hours and 40 minutes of play on the center court “Rafael Nadal”.

Pella lost in three sets.

Pella, 30, ranked 50th in the world rankings, added the fourth consecutive elimination in a debut, such as occurred at the Australian Open, the Cagliari Open and the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Of the six games he has played this year, the Argentine could only win one, against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka for the ATP Cup, in February. Nishikori, winner of the Conde de Godó trophy in 2014 and 2015, will play in the next instance with the Chilean Cristian Garín, thirteenth seed.

SCHWARTZMAN, THE OTHER ARGENT



Diego Schwartzman (9th), the other Argentine participant in the 2021 edition, will debut in the second round with the winner of the match they will hold the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and the American Frances Tiafoe.

El Peque, nine in the ranking.

The Barcelona tournament, disputed on brick dust with 1,565 million euros to distribute, has Rafael Nadal as the main favorite, maximum historical champion with 11 titles.

