[Películas] The Suicide Squad: The Director Advances A Sad Story

We continue with the disclosures made by the team of “The Suicide Squad” during the visits that the media made to the filming set of the film back in 2019. This time we go to the words of director James Gun in which he has advanced what will be the tone of the film.

These statements are in addition to the new teaser that has been released reminding us that there is only one month left until the premiere of the film.

Complicated and sad in equal measure

One of the main ideas that the director has given is that the story of the film will be both sad and complicated:

It’s a sad story, ”says the director,“ And one of the funniest things is that I think at the end of the day, even though we did kill Guardians of the Galaxy, we did kill some of them, but in this movie, it’s really about not you know who is going to be killed.

Gunn further explained that, in his Guardians of the Galaxy movies, “You kind of start off knowing that these are guys who can have different problems, but in the end, they’re all really good people.” The director noted, however, that that is not necessarily the case for members of his Suicide Squad.

That is not the case with this, it is a much more complicated story. Some of these characters may end up being good. Some of them are definitely not good. And some of them, most of them are somewhere in between with different shades of gray and that moral drama, that moral game. The fact that you don’t know anything about what’s going to happen.

Along these lines, James Gunn has applauded the freedom offered by the film’s rating:

It just lets me do what we want, but it’s actually a more grounded story. It’s a sad story.

More practical effects than in all the Marvel movies combined

In the past, it has been noted that this movie has featured some huge sets. In fact, James Gunn already said that there is a set in this movie that is bigger than any other set he has ever worked on, including Marvel movies. In these visits to the set that were made at the time, Gunn has highlighted that, unlike most Marvel movies, “The Suicide Squad” uses the called “practical” special effects instead of computer generated imagery (CGI) most common of most Marvel movies.

It’s a much, much, much tougher movie than Guardians of the Galaxy. Everything is… it’s almost completely practical. The biggest sets of almost any movie, ever… I was able to take all the department heads I’ve used in other movies, and just do a ‘Best of’.

Gunn then made a specific comparison to Marvel movies by adding:

Dan Sudick, who’s doing our special effects was saying this morning, that he’s doing more special effects, more live special effects in this movie, than in all the Marvel movies that he’s done together, which is all the Marvel movies. that have been shot in Atlanta.

The main message Gunn wanted to convey, however, is that these more practical effects they allow the violence in the film to feel more “real”.

He ended by noting: “And that’s why it’s a much more realistic movie… darker. More bloody. It’s more gore.

A stunning Harley Quinn escape scene

Along these lines, producer Peter Safran has advanced an impressive scene of the escape of Harley Quinn.

At one point, she’s captured by Luna and her team, and then she has a great escape scene and it’ll be one of your favorite scenes from the movie, ”Safran advances. It is simply an amazing thing that James [Gunn] and Guy Norse, our coordinator and second director, came up with it together and it’s fantastic. It goes through several different scenarios in its sequence to get out of there. It’s hot action, and she’s worked with Guy and James. She’s incredibly physical, so she does a lot of these things herself.

