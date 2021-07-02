[Películas] The Suicide Squad on the covers of Empire magazine

The promotional campaign of “The Suicide Squad” He leaves us new promotional material for the film, this time from Empire. The well-known magazine dedicates a great cover special to the film, and with so many characters at stake, one cover is not enough. The medium has launched a total of five covers that allow you to dedicate your space to all the characters. Covers that also together form a common image.

In this way, we can see practically all the characters, such as, from left to right, Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), Javelin (Flula Borg), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Savant (Michael Rooker), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Peacemaker (John Cena), Sol Soria (Alice Braga) , Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Thinker (Peter Capaldi) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis)

Promotional art also stands out, in a pencil version (without color) and with color, which is a drawing by Jim Lee.

To all this, once again, James Gunn has confirmed by Twitter the movie will have a post-credit scene. Premiere in theaters on August 6, and also on HBO Max in the case of the United States.