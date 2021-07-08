[Películas] The president of Marvel Studios does not rule out the return of Black Widow

We already have the premiere of the film here “Black Widow” with which they have officially said that we will have the last adventure of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, the director of this new installment did not rule out the idea of ​​a sequel, but it did seem to point out that logically it would not be with Natasha as the protagonist (without saying anything else, but clearly referring to Yelena Belova).

Although it seems that we are facing the end of Scarlett Johansson’s stage at Marvel Studios, but the president of the company, Kevin Feige, recently stated that he hoped to extend his collaboration with the actress in some way, as he had also been an important part after the cameras, in the development of the film.

In a new interview, Kevin Feige has alluded to the Scarlett Johansson’s future potential to the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow. Specifically, they have asked if there are more contractual agreements with Johansson that could bring her return. Kevin Feige has responded with an evasion and has clung to the usual comic book recourse that anything can happen. I mean, he doesn’t rule out any return from Natasha.

‘Maybe there are more on the way’, [es la respuesta] that comics have taught us, ”says the president of Marvel Studios. Anything could be the answer to that question.

Despite this first solo film by Natasha, the story of the character in the UCM came to an end in “Avengers: Endgame”, since he sacrificed himself to obtain the Soul Stone during the so-called “Heist or robbery of Time” that they did. the Avengers. However, Feige and company went ahead with a solo Black Widow movie after ‘Endgame’, clinging to the fact that there were still many plots to cover the character, and above all, better understand the character and the reason for his sacrifice in ‘ Endgame ‘.

I’m looking forward to people seeing this movie and then rewatching Avengers 1, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, and certainly (Avengers 🙂 ‘Infinity War’ and seeing how their actions are a consequence of this past that [ahora] is revealed.

Via information | THR