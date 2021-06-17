[Películas] The next Power Rangers reboot movie would arrive in 2023

We have known for a long time that Hasbro and eOne are planning a new Power Rangers movie. A cinematic reboot that would have nothing to do with the movie that was released in theaters in 2017 and which garnered such poor data. Although they have expressed their desires and ambition for this reboot on numerous occasions, they have not yet set a release date for the film.

Indirectly it could have been revealed when this new movie would be scheduled to arrive. This information comes from a description seen on the website of the Brazilian Licensing Convention, which points to the year 2023 as the film’s release date.

The description has already been modified by removing that date, but at the time this was what could be read on the website:

The Power Rangers are a worldwide phenomenon! A unisex brand with more than 90% knowledge, present in more than 180 countries since the 90s! With more than 10 billion dollars in retail sales in the most diverse categories, Power Rangers has a lot of Action, Excitement, Teamwork, Diversity and Humor in its DNA! With a movie release scheduled for 2023, Power Rangers is a streaming hit, with more than 26 seasons and 900 episodes available on Netflix and has a very active fan community with more than 2.8 million followers on Facebook, 330,000! on Instagram and another 140,000 on Twitter! Its 29th season, titled Dino Fury, is ready to be released!

The little that is known about this new film is that Jonathan Entwistle is leading the project in his capacity as director, with Bryan Edward responsible for writing the film. There has been a rumor that points to the idea that this film will have strong elements of time travel, to even recover versions of the Powers Rangers of the last 30 years, connecting cinema and television. This in turn ties in with the announcement that Entwistle will oversee what will be a connected universe of Power Rangers movies and series for years to come.

Via information | Brazillian Licensing Convention website