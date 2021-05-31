[Películas] The Flash’s VFX supervisor advances the crazy things they have in store

Filming “The Flash” is still underway and beyond some other leaked images of the filming set (which, ironically, made reference to Batman and not the scarlet sprinter) the production is being shot under the complete secrecy. However, the recent interview that VFX supervisor John “DJ” Des Jardin has given to Grace Randolph has allowed him to talk about this new film, previewing what is to come.

This is the same interview in which he recently stated that Warner Bros. decided to remove the Flash time travel scene from “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” because “they didn’t understand it.” In this context, Des Jardin has commented that Barry Allen’s solo film will continue to explore his powers and that is why director Andy Muschietti has designed “intriguing and super strange” concepts.

There are many things. I don’t really want to talk about it, because it would reveal some of the tech and some of the fun stuff… I’m just going to say that [el director Andy Muschietti] has some cool concepts that pave the way to extend the look and feel of Barry Allen, Flash, Ezra Miller’s Flash, Zack Snyder’s Flash of which we already gave you a little in the Justice League and it starts from there.

It should be noted that it explicitly mentions that, for them, what we saw in the SnyderCut is more in line with the version of Flash they want to explore, in contrast to the official position of the studio that wants to put aside the so-called Snyderverse. However, it is also true that this movie has sounded like a door to reorganize your universe through the multiverse.

Joining Des Jardins is Bryan Hirota, who serves as a special effects supervisor on “The Flash,” and discusses general aspects of the ideas they have in mind: