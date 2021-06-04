[Películas] The director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods previews the new costume

A few hours after the first leaked images of the film’s set arrived “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “Revealing the first look at the suit along the way, the film’s director himself shows us the suit. Although the images from the set have left a fairly sharp look at the suit, evidently in the absence of post-production, director David F. Sandberg has put together a teaser with a lot of shadow play.

The video of a few seconds offers different shots of the suit, such as the boots, the belt, the armbands, the chest symbol… and at the end it offers an open shot of Zachary Levi in ​​the hero’s suit. However, the latter with a large shadow that does not allow to differentiate too much. If it had been clearer, this would have allowed us to see the suit with the cape, since in the images from yesterday’s set he was not wearing a cape (possibly because this will be added in post-production). These images have resulted in images that are quite reminiscent of that image that Dwayne Johnson shared with the Black Adam suit.

One of the things that has attracted attention is that the suit does not shine like in the first movie. However, the director has quickly clarified that in this movie the suit will also shine.

Also this advance comes with a message of “Coming Soon” (coming soon). Presumably, Shazam’s new costume will be revealed more officially in the coming months.

The film has a theatrical release set for the June 2, 2023.

