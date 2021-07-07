[Películas] The actress of Nebula talks about the situation of the character after the death of Thanos

Last year, the actress Karen gillan He spoke of the new situation in which Nebula had remained after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”. Thus, he explained that the character had to rebuild his life and shared his wishes that this aspect be deepened in future appearances of the character. A few days ago, he commented that “Thor: Love and Thunder”, where he will have a small appearance, will show the craziest side of the character.

In a new interview talking about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gillan has spoken of the impact that the death of Thanos has had on Nebula. The actress reaffirms herself in her words from a long time ago, expressing great interest in the situation in which Nebula is right now, and that now she must deal with this absence of a “father” figure.

I think we left Nebula in a really interesting place where she experienced the death of her father, but also of her abuser essentially, the person who made her life hell. And so those feelings are really conflicting. I think that for her there is a sense of relief, of catharsis, but she is also likely to feel the loss of a parent, because these relationships can be very, very complicatedEven though you are treated so badly, you may be desperate for the approval and love of that type of figure in your life. So for her, I think it’s both.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made clear the influence that Thanos had on Gamora and Nebula. The appearances of these two characters in the movies served to explain the treatment he gave them, such as, for example, Nebula’s description of the torture she went through in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”. Although his intention to kill his adoptive father was present from the beginning, little by little we have learned more and more about Nebula’s motivations with the different films.

Recall that in “Avengers: Endgame” she had to kill the past version of herself before helping the Avengers defeat Thanos, finally freeing herself of his burden.

Via information | Collider