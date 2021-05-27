[Películas] Sin could be the villain of Captain America 4

One of the future projects of Marvel Studios is Captain america 4. A new film that would continue in the wake of what was seen in the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and most likely would show the Sam Wilson’s early adventures as the new Captain America and the idea of ​​what it means to have a sentinel of freedom without powers.

Everything is still in its early stages. There is not even a release date, and in view of the calendar it seems unlikely that it will arrive before 2024. However, details of the approach that Malcolm Spellman, main writer of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, would be making for the film .

You have to treat it rumor, and also with the nuance that everything can change being in the early stages, but in the movie it seems that we would have the return of sharon carter, and even more interesting, the Sin’s debut. The appearance of the daughter of Red Skull has been a constant on the part of the fans in each new project that Captain America brought with him. What’s more, it was thought that the character played by Erin Kellyman in the Marvel series was precisely Sin. It was not like that, but it seems that its time will come with the next Captain America movie.

The information that comes from That Hashtag Show is about a script that is undergoing another rewriting, but despite everything, they assure that Marvel Studios already has the casting for the character underway. Apparently the study would be looking for an actress “type Kate Mara” for Sin. As always, clarify, that this does not mean that Kate Mara is the exact actress they want, but rather of appearance, physical features, age, screen presence …

Although there aren’t many details of his role in the film, Sin is said to “reevaluate the legacy of his father, Captain America (Steve Rogers) and Sam’s new role as Captain America.”

Another of the characters that would return for this fourth installment would be Sharon Carter, for which the actress Emily VanCamp would return, this would have undergone a variation. Originally she was slated to be the main villain of the film. However, Marvel and Kevin Feige are hesitating to make her the main villain after the negative response from fans to her arc in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” where she was revealed as a Power Broker / Power Agent. At least they would count on her again in a reduced paper, not the main villain.

In the comics, Synthia Schmidt is born from a relationship Red Skull had with a washerwoman in search of a child. However, he disowned her as soon as he saw that she was a girl and not a boy, to the point of even trying to end her life. It was Susan Scarbo who stepped in to save her and convince him that she would train her. Later, Red Skull subjected her to an experiment to accelerate her growth and give her powers. She has led the group of the Sisters of Sin, and was also captured by SHIELD who indoctrinated her, erasing her memories. However, she was saved by Skull, who tortured her to make her forget about SHIELD’s brainwashing. After this, both have formed a team and have also maintained a relationship. Sin has gone to great lengths to reestablish Hydra.

