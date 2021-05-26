[Películas] Shazam 2 Director Confirms Film Shooting Start

Through a post on his Instagram account, the director David F. Sandberg has confirmed that cameras from “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods ”have started to move. These days ago we have been sharing on social networks images of the cast moving, arriving on set, meeting with former castmates … all predicting this imminent start of filming.

In his publication the filmmaker is concise. It is limited to share a camera image, on which he has placed the symbol of Shazam !, and in that tone of humor that characterizes him so much, in the text of the publication he has put: “Shazamcam”.

There is nothing explicit, but this is enough to assume that the Principal photography for the second Shazam! has fired the starting gun.

They have not yet given official details about the plot of this second film. We do know that the cast of young people from the first film is back, and they will be joined by Helen Mirren as Hespera, daughter of Atlas; Lucy Liu as Kalypso, daughter of Atlas; and Rachel Zegler in an unknown role, possibly as the third younger sister. These would in theory be the villains of the film.

Although filming now begins in May, the film’s premiere is set for June 2, 2023.