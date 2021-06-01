[Películas] [Series] Warner Bros. Discovery is the result of the merger WarnerMedia and Discovery

The new company that emerged from the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger already has a corporate image. Your name will Warner Bros. Discovery. The company, of which Discovery and AT&T are co-owners, will adopt the slogan “the stuff that dreams are made of”, taken from the Warner Bros. Pictures film “The Maltese Falcon” ( “The Maltese Falcon”).

This new company will become the umbrella that will house brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, ID and others. His proposal is to reach new heights never before achieved. At least this is what the former CEO of Discovery has communicated and who will be the new CEO of this company, David Zaslav.

Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place for storytelling in the world, that’s what the company will be, ”Zaslay said in a statement. We love the name of the new company because it represents the combination of Warner Bros. ‘centuries-old legacy of telling creative and authentic stories and taking bold risks to bring the most incredible stories to life, with the global Discovery brand that has always stood out. for its integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell great, important and impactful stories in any genre – and on any platform: film, television and streaming.

In that mission of being a “pure play” content company, Warner Bros. Discovery will be the home of all future films and series that are released in the future inspired by characters from DC Comics.

After the merger, the property catalog includes 200,000 hours of programming and more than 100 brands. The new company will be the second largest media entity in Hollywood, behind only Disney in terms of size.

The new company comes after a very eventful few months in which we have had the launches of HBO Max, Discovery +, and the restructurings caused by the purchase of WarnerMedia by AT&T.

