[Películas] Producer Charles Roven believes multiple Superman can coexist in film

Warner Bros. Pictures’ next move when it comes to Superman at the movies looks like it’s going to be a reboot to present the first version of the character played by a black actor. The studio wants to break down barriers with this movement and present a distant version of the character, even if he comes from another Earth. This evidently leaves Henry Cavill’s Superman in a delicate position.

Right now, unless we know of, there are no active plans for Cavill’s return as Superman. We had it this past March in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” but there is nothing else on the table. There were rumors that he could even appear as a secondary in some DC movies, but nothing official was really done. Just when that possible return sounded louder, the new Superman movie with a different version was made official.

Sale

Marvel Space Cowboys Board Game

The Infinity Stones are scattered throughout the Multiverse. Use its essence to recruit heroes and villains and earn Infinity Points to claim the Infinity Gauntlet and stop Thanos from ending our world.

They have made it clear that we are dealing with a Superman from another Earth. What’s more, it is said that he will be in his own Earth without connection, at least for the moment, with the rest of the heroes of DC Comics. Similar to what happens with Robert Pattison’s Batman and the movie “The Batman” and the Gotham Police series. So what about Henry Cavill’s Superman?

In a new interview with producer Charles Roven, involved in director Chris Nolan’s Batman trilogy, and in the DC movies that have spanned until this year’s new release, “The Suicide Squad,” has defended the idea that several versions of the same character can coexist.

If you are going to follow a filmmaker’s vision, you have to allow multiple views Producer Roven explains. You can’t have it any other way. Not everyone is going to think alike. And so I think if someone brought them a cohesive vision, it’s my understanding, and I could be wrong because I haven’t read the script or whatever, but even in [la película] The Flash who supposedly has multiple Batman, somehow has a cohesive vision to the universe that has been created since Ezra [Miller] has been playing Flash. And they’re not saying ‘never’ to anything and I like that. It has to work. You know what I’m saying? It has to work. You have to be able to say, ‘This is what I’m really going to deliver and then it has to work.’

Roven sees the foundations of new stories in the cinema in the same way that DC Comics approached a relaunch of its characters and stories back in 2011.

Frankly, the comics this is all based on, the canon this is all based on have never said a ‘Never’. They’ve been able to make amazing separations and, look what Geoff Johns has done helping create the New 52, ​​when canon was getting a bit stagnant. And look what … He did it again when he created all the different Lanterns, not just one Green Lantern. I mean, why couldn’t that be done in the cinematographic medium?

In the interview, Roven has clarified that he does not have any kind of involvement in this new DC film that JJ Abram is preparing as producer and the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates.

I’m only linked to anything that comes out of ‘The Man of Steel’. So once Henry Cavill is no longer part of Superman then I am not linked to Superman. Right now, I think I’m linked to the Justice League. I’m attached to Wonder Woman and I’m attached to ‘The Suicide Squad’.

That is to say, in a certain way, it is linked to what we could indicate as the wake of the Snyderverse.

Via information | Comic book