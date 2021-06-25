[Películas] Official trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Weeks after the first advance of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, Marvel Studios releases the official trailer for the film, featuring new material from the Marvel movie. All advancing a product that is still just over two months away from hitting theaters.

A trailer loaded with action and special moments, which offers a better preview of what this film will bring, and which is drawing attention mainly for the return of a certain character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ergonomic Gamer Chair for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One players

Thick high-density foam (high load-bearing capacity and high permeability) and high-quality synthetic leather (easy to clean and fade resistant) for excellent stability and a comfortable fit; ergonomic design, lumbar cushion, extra high backrest to protect the neck and spine. Includes footrest for greater comfort lying down

Towards the end of the trailer, a sorcerer using magic (even reminiscent of Doctor Strange) can be seen fighting a reptilian beast. Although the appearance is slightly modified from the 2008 film, the trailer’s subtitles confirm that the great enemy is indeed Abomination, seen in “The Incredible Hulk.” Other highlights of the film are Wenwu / Mandarin (Tony Leung) wearing his Ten Rings, which here are shaped like a bracelet, and the debut of a mysterious water dragon.

In the movie Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is dragged into the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

The film also stars Awkwafina as Katy, Florian Munteau as Razorfist, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, and Michelle Yeoh (in her second MCU role, after “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) as Jiang Nan. “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” opens in theaters on September 3.