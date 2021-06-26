[Películas] Matthew Robinson is the screenwriter for Rogue Squadron

The next Star Wars movie will be directed by Patty Jenkins, the filmmaker who has given us the two Wonder Woman film installments to date. This tape, titled “Rogue Squadron”, will bring us an original story in which we will see “a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a thrilling high-speed journey that pushes the limits one step further.”

We already know that Jenkins has been working on the script for the film for months, but when asked who that person is, she preferred that it come through an official announcement. We don’t know if this is what he was referring to but The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Matthew Robinson is in charge of creating the script for the new Star Wars movie.

Although he has written comedy, collaborating with Ricky Gervais for “The invention of Lying”, Robinson is no stranger to the world of science fiction having written “Love and Monsters” and is working on “Live Die Repeat and Repeat”, sequel to ” Edge of Tomorrow ”. It is said that he is currently actively working on the script but no further details of his involvement with Jenkins have been released and Lucasfilm has not provided a statement.

Pre-production is expected to officially kick off this fall and shoot throughout the coming year. “Rogue Squadron” has a release date of December 22, 2023.

