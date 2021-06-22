[Películas] Marvel’s Spider-Woman movie would adapt Jessica Drew’s origin

We have known for a long time that there is a movie about spider-woman in which the actress Olivia Wilde as responsible, not as a leading actress. So far, they have not commented much on the project, which added to the already extensive list of films inspired by the Spider-Man universe.

In the midst of all this information vacuum, a rumor arrives that comes to offer some light on it. The information comes from the Illuminerdi medium confirming the idea that we are, of course, before a film centered on the original Spider-Woman, by Jessica Drew. It must be remembered that in the comics there have been many versions of this superhero: Julia Carpenter, Gwen Stacy or Mary Jane Watson, however, the original is Drew.

Rumor has it that it would be a adaptation fairly close to the origin story of the comics, including even his memory loss, a question that in the cartoons is related to HYDRA and that will have to be seen if it remains for this film (possibly not). Even more interesting is that they would be looking for a actress between 25 and 35 years old. This could mean that Jessica wakes up as an adult rather than a teenager, or it could be years after she wakes up from the genetic accelerator.

Jessica Drew made her comic book debut in 1978’s Marvel Spotlight # 32, later starring in her own comic book series. In the cartoons, Drew was not bitten by a radioactive spider but at a young age Jessica was exposed to uranium for months and became seriously ill. Jessica’s father, a scientist, injected her with an untested serum that was created from the irradiated blood of many different species of spiders. Jessica was then locked in a genetic accelerator, due to the need to incubate the serum, where her age was decelerated. Jessica woke up on the accelerator decades later even though she was only 17 years old.

When she woke up, Jessica Drew had many new powers, such as wall climbing, superhuman speed and strength, poison blasts, bioelectric shocks. etc. Among the arcs that he has had in the comics we have had when HYDRA brainwashed him, to also work as a bounty hunter, private investigator, or be a New Avenger.

Via information | The Illuminerdi