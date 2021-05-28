[Películas] John Krasinski talks about his desire to be Reed Richards

Once again we talk about John krasinski and all that speculation that puts him in the role of the Marvel character Reed richards. Although the interview sees the light in these days of promotion of the film “A Quiet Place Part II”, the actor commented once again in March of last year his predisposition to participate in the Fantastic Four reboot prepared by Marvel Studios. In February 2020, that is, a month before these statements that now arrive, the actor was open to playing Reed Richards. Some statements that generated a lot of movement among the fans, and on which the actor is now evaluating.

Precisely, as these statements were shortly after he was open to playing the Marvel hero, and what’s more, he even dropped the idea of ​​directing a Marvel Studios movie, they ask him in this interview if maybe everything is a strategic move on your part for the study to notice him, something that of course the actor denies saying “I didn’t even think about that. But now you make me look very smart. “

In fact, he acknowledges that he felt a bit “stupid”, and that of course his intention was not to pressure Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and CCO of Marvel:

I actually felt stupid. I wanted to email Kevin Feige and say, ‘Sorry man. I wasn’t trying to pressure you. You’re the one in charge. ‘ It is as if I sometimes try to determine how much I have talked about certain things. You get older and you say, ‘I don’t know, I’m going to be honest.’ And my honest answer was: ‘Sure you do. I’d play Mr. Fantastic. ‘ And then people said, ‘Oh my gosh. And I didn’t know they would make headlines. I thought it would only be the eighth question of the interview. But it’s true.

Despite all this, the actor continues to be interested in the role, only that he would like to better control the expectations of the public. It should be remembered that in March of last year he also assured that he had not had any kind of conversation with Marvel Studios.

Via information | Uproxx