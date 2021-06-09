[Películas] Jim Mickle to direct God Country comic adaptation

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jim Mickle, co-creator and showrunner of the Netflix hit Sweet Tooth, will command the transposition to the cinema of God Country, the acclaimed Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw comic.

Published in 2017 by Image Comics, the 6-part miniseries follows Emmet Quinlan, an elderly widower racked by Alzheimer’s and a violent rampage who outstrips the local police. When a tornado hits his West Texas town, Quinlan is rejuvenated by an enchanted sword he finds in the rubble. The weapon gives him more than a healthy mind and body, it makes him the only man capable of facing the monstrous creatures from another world that the sword has brought home. The immense success of God Country launched Donny Cates’ career leading him to write Cosmic Ghost Rider, Venom, Doctor Strange, and Thanos for Marvel Comics. Cates himself will be in charge of writing the script for the film adaptation

Jim Mickle is in his prime as his Sweet Tooth series, an adaptation of the DC / Vertigo comic by the same name produced by Team Downey, has been a resounding success among trade press and global audiences. In addition to the Netflix show, Mickle is the co-creator of the series Hap and Leonard (2016-2018) and has directed / written the films In the Shadow of the Moon (2018), Cold in July (2014) and We Are What We Are (2013).

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter