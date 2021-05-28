[Películas] Emma Stone denies her involvement in Spider-Man: No way Home

Among the multiple rumors that sounded for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” there was the return of Emma Stone in her role as Gwen Stacy, who she played in the Amazing Spider-Man movie pair. Of course, it was always said that her return was conditional on her current pregnancy and if they could square dates.

In a new promotional interview for the premiere of the movie “Cruella”, which hits theaters today and on the Disney + platform, she has been asked about those rumors that have placed her back in the Spider-Man universe, and she has been very emphatic.

The MTV News interview with Joshua Horowitz moves in a very conversational and close tone, so there is a lot of humor, so when Stone is asked about these rumors, she also responds with some humor, but she is seen more nervous for wanting to say that she is not in the film, and that this does not affect the promotional campaign, than for having to hide her participation in it.

I’ve heard those rumors. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say something, but I’m not [involucrada] He confirms in a low voice about his rumored return in No Way Home. I don’t know what you are supposed to answer as a former student [del universo Spider-Man] (laughs)

There have been rumors pointing out that the different actors have been on the set (although without leaking any image), but with Emma Stone there has not been so much information in this regard. In fact, all the actors who have come to say that they would return, Stone is around whom there have been more doubts about his potential return.

