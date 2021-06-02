[Películas] Elijah Wood would play the villain of the Toxic Avenger

The cinematic reboot of the franchise The Toxic Avenger could have found villain. The Illuminerdi media claims that the actor Elijah Wood He will be in charge of giving life to the one who will be the film’s nemesis.

It seems to give life to Bob garbinger, who in the casting call is described as someone with “lion hair and creepy plastic surgery. The evil boss of the murky company Garb X. He cares for no one’s welfare but his own and embarks on a murderous spree to become as powerful as Toxie. His ego is bolstered by his position among city officials, but in reality, he lives in fear of the underworld gang to which he is indebted. ” In short, a corrupt executive, and the boss of the protagonist Winston, who intends to confront the Toxic Avenger.

Elijah Wood is known for the Lord of the Rings franchise, and also played a villain in “Sin City: Sin City.” A few months ago, Wood was delighted with Peter Dinklage’s participation in the project, a clue to his involvement?

Yes! 🙌🏼🔥 @MaconBlair https://t.co/yYjGkM24PZ – Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 1, 2020

If his incorporation is confirmed, he would join the two names we already know for the film, Peter Dinklage as the protagonist Toxie and Jacob Trembley, who will play his son.

This new film is based on the 1984 cult classic of the same title. It follows the adventures of Winston, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at the Garb-X health club and who is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured with expensive treatment that his greedy and power-hungry employer refuses to grant. to pay. After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster who sets out to do good and take revenge on all the people who have wronged him.

