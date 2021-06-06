[Películas] Brief new scene of Black Widow in a low quality spot of the film

A month after its release in theaters and Disney + through premium access, Disney and Marvel begin to “bombard” us with new promotional materials for the film “Black Widow”. After the spot seen a few days ago, Disney launches a new TV Spot that is practically an alternative version of that one.

We are facing a half-minute TV Spot whose structure is really very similar to this week’s spot. However, it offers a little novelty in its final seconds by incorporating a humorous scene from the film.

This brief scene that we see here seems to correspond to the moment in which Alexei / Red Guardian is rescued from prison. Natasha and Yelena pilot the plane / ship the three of them are in. At that moment, Alexei jokes towards Natasha, saying: “You should have brought the Avengers.” Yelena then punches Alexei in the face for his comments, and he responds with a “nice hit, honey.”

Viúva Negra’s first TV spot with Yelena playing in the face of Alexei kkk # BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/R4ikhqUXwa – Lúcio ⧗ (@filhodoElonMusk) June 5, 2021

The film will be released on July 9 in theaters and on the Disney + streaming platform. In it we will have the first solo film of Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, for which the actress Scarlett Johansson returns. The film will thus serve as Johansson’s farewell to the character.

In “Black Widow” we will take a trip to Natasha’s past history, to see how she ended up in the Red Room program. We will discover what his childhood was, but above all we will see how he must face his past in this story that mainly takes place after the events seen in “Captain America: Civil War”.

The Marvel movie will also serve to introduce new characters, such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who was the second Black Widow in the comics, and whom we will see again in the series “Hawkeye” at the end of the year; Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbor); Melina Vostokoff / Iron Maiden (Rachel Weisz); or the villain Taskmaster / Supervisor, among others.