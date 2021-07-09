[Películas] Black Widow sets record for best box office Thursday of 2021

First day of “Black Widow” in theaters and we are already receiving the first data in the United States. Strictly, since last night there are passes to see the Marvel movie, and the provisional data of collection of those previous passes has already been revealed, becoming a record in this pandemic scenario.

As we can read in media such as THR and Variety, “Black Widow” raised $ 13.2 million in previews Thursday. As Gitesh Pandya also points out on Twitter, this is the highest grossing for a premiere Thursday in 2021, surpassing the $ 7.1 million and $ 4.8 million raised by “F9” and “A Quiet Place Part 2,” respectively.

The figure is so positive that it is close to the values ​​achieved by other superhero films on their Thursday release, such as “Wonder Woman”, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (11.5 million), “Guardians of the Galaxy ”(11.2 million) or“ Doctor Strange ”. Also note that it is behind the $ 14.5 million raised by “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Contextualizing this figure, we must not only remember the pandemic scenario in which we continue. The film has also been released on Disney + with Premium Access. We will have to see how this data evolves over the weeks and if this “different” premiere is noticed.

This good reception has not only happened in the United States. In its first two days of release in other territories such as Russia, Australia and Japan, “Black Widow” accumulated $ 22.4 million. This makes us talk about $ 35.6 million worldwide at the box office.

