[Peliculas] Bilall Fallah’s first statements about directing Batgirl

This week we heard the news that Bilall fallah would be in charge of directing, together with Adil El Arbi, the batgirl movie. This DC movie has been in development for a long time and now it is finally picking up speed towards the HBO Max platform. After knowing the news, the co-director has reacted on Instagram sharing his excitement for this project.

It is not that they are great statements but they are the first words of one of those responsible for the film, which we remember continues without any type of date:

It is an honor and a blessing to direct BATGIRL for DC !!!

The filmmaker accompanies those words with a series of images of Batgirl in the comics and the hashtag #Batgirlforlive, in clear simile with the title of the Bad Boys film they both directed, “Bad Boys for Live”.

Joining both writers is Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey,” “Bumblebee”) on writing duties.